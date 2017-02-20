FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway sets new deadline for Telia-Phonero probe
February 20, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 6 months ago

Norway sets new deadline for Telia-Phonero probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Competition Authority said Telia had offered to make some concessions with regards to its planned takeover of Phonero

** Telia has offered to give so-called mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) access to its nation-wide Norwegian mobile phone network at predefined criteria, the competition authority added

** The offer of concessions results in an automatic postponement of the Competition Authority's deadline for giving a statement on the case

** New deadline is March 10, it added

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord

