FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Telia sees lower cost for Uzbek settlement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 26, 2017 / 5:49 AM / 4 months ago

Telia sees lower cost for Uzbek settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company on Wednesday scaled back its cost estimate for a looming settlement related to its entry into Uzbekistan in 2007 as it reported first-quarter core earnings in line with expectations.

Telia said it now saw a likely settlement related to its Uzbek business costing the Swedish company $1.0 billion, down from a previous estimate of $1.45 billion.

The firm also said it had reached a new agreement to sell its 60 percent stake in Tajik operator Tcell to the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development, a further step in a planned exit from its troubled Central Asian business.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.1 billion Swedish crowns ($702 million) excluding non-recurring items, down from 6.2 billion a year ago, and in line with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

Telia stuck to its 2017 forecast of a free cash flow above 7 billion crowns and an operating profit (EBITDA) and dividends around the level of 2016. ($1 = 8.7618 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.