Telia's Q4 core profit just above forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company on Friday reported core earnings slightly above expectations, and forecast 2017 earnings to be roughly flat compared to last year.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.38 billion Swedish crowns ($720.5 mln) versus 6.56 billion a year ago, excluding non-recurring items.

Analysts had on average forecast 6.35 billion in a Reuters poll.

