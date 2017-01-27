FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Telia's Q4 core profit just above forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 27, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 7 months ago

Telia's Q4 core profit just above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company on Friday reported core earnings slightly above expectations, and forecast 2017 earnings to be roughly flat compared to last year.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.38 billion Swedish crowns ($720.5 mln) versus 6.56 billion a year ago, excluding non-recurring items.

Analysts had on average forecast 6.35 billion in a Reuters poll.

Source text for Eikon:

$1 = 8.8552 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.