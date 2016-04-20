FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telia raises 2016 profit outlook as Swedish margins shine
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Telia raises 2016 profit outlook as Swedish margins shine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Telia sees 2016 core profit in line with or slightly above 2015

* Core profit margin in Sweden higher than expected

* Q1 group EBITDA 6.22 bln SEK vs 5.63 bln in Reuters poll (Adds background, detail)

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia raised its 2016 profit outlook on Wednesday after a first quarter where core earnings rose well above market expectations, boosted by higher profitability in its Swedish home market.

With Telia in the process of exiting its Eurasia region, a past growth engine, investors increasingly view it as a dividend case amid tepid growth for the industry in the mature Nordic markets.

In Sweden, cost cuts and a better sales mix helped push Telia’s core profit margin to 40.6 percent in the first quarter, above expectations of 38.2 percent.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.22 billion Swedish crowns ($769 million) versus 5.63 billion a year ago, excluding non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as discontinued operations.

Analysts had on average forecast 5.99 billion in a Reuters poll.

Telia said it expected 2016 core earnings in line with or somewhat higher than last year, compared to a previous outlook of flat earnings, though profit growth would slow ahead in the face of tougher year-ago comparisons.

Telia has so far left one of its Eurasian markets, finalising its divestment of its stake in Nepalese operator Ncell earlier this month.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.0893 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.