U.S., Dutch authorites suggest Telia pay $1.4 bln in Uzbek settlement
September 15, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

U.S., Dutch authorites suggest Telia pay $1.4 bln in Uzbek settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company said on Thursday it had received a proposed settlement of around $1.4 billion from U.S. and Dutch authorities related to Telia's entry into Uzbekistan in 2007.

"I have said on many occasions in the past that Telia Company's entry into Uzbekistan was done in an unethical and wrongful way and we are prepared to take full responsibility," Telia's chairwoman Marie Ehrling said in a statement.

"Our initial reaction to the proposal is that the amount is very high," Ehrling said.

Ehrling said Telia will analyze the information and decide on how to proceed with the ongoing discussions with the authorities.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Daniel Dickson

