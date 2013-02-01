FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TeliaSonera CEO resigns after report criticises Uzbek deal
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 1, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

TeliaSonera CEO resigns after report criticises Uzbek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The embattled chief executive of Swedish telecoms firm TeliaSonera AB said on Friday he would leave the company following a critical report of the company’s purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan.

CEO Lars Nyberg said in a statement that he would resign, even though the report, by a laywer appointed by the company independently to examine the deal, had found no evidence of bribery or money laundering.

Nyberg said that he had not been able to get an expression of support from the board of directors, which he said was also due to face big changes.

“At that point I made up my mind that I would leave my position as chief executive and therefore I am resigning,” he said. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001014)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.