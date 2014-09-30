FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TeliaSonera says alters dividend policy, repeats 2014 outlook
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 30, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-TeliaSonera says alters dividend policy, repeats 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera AB : * Says existing dividend policy is replaced by a target to distribute an annual

dividend of at least SEK 3 per share for the fiscal years 2014 and 2015 * Says reiterates its guidance for the full year 2014 * Says continuous capex in teliasonera’s core operations is expected to be

around 15 percent of service revenues the next two years * Says in addition, TeliaSonera will invest total accumulated capex of up to

SEK 6-7 billion in 2015-2016 * Says accumulated capex of up to SEK 4-5 billion will be spent on additional grow initiatives in 2015-2016, primarily accelerating the fiber roll-out in Sweden, new B2B offerings, as well as upgrading data networks in Eurasia Link to press release: here

