STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera : * TeliaSonera revises full year outlook * Says growth in net sales in local currencies and excluding acquisitions is expected to be within the range of 0-1 percent * Says ebitda margin, excluding non-recurring items, is expected to be around 35 percent. * Previous guidance was for 1-2 percent growth in 2012 and an EBITDA margin, excluding items, at same level as in 2011 (it was 35.4 percent in 2011)