STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera AB : * strategic partnership with PGi, a global provider of virtual meetings * says alliance will bring an innovative virtual meeting experience and other cloud-based collaboration solutions to TeliaSonera’s business and consumer customers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. * Under the multi-year agreement, TeliaSonera will offer PGi solutions including iMeet, PGi’s cloud-based video conferencing solution