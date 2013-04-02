FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TeliaSonera says to keep Spanish operator Yoigo
April 2, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-TeliaSonera says to keep Spanish operator Yoigo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 2 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera AB : * Continues to develop its Spanish operator yoigo * Says discontinued the sales process and look forward to continue developing

the company * Says during 2012, Yoigo’s net sales grew 12.5 percent in local currency to the equivalent of SEK 8,382 million while EBITDA increased 49.3 percent to SEK 627 million * Says had been prepared to divest it if was offered a price which fully reflects Yoigo’s future potential, but this requirement has not been met

