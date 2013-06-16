FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera picks Vodacom exec as new CEO-source
June 16, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

TeliaSonera picks Vodacom exec as new CEO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera has picked Johan Dennelind, the current chief executive of Vodacom International, as its new CEO, a source with knowledge of the recruitment process said on Sunday.

“Johan Dennelind will be the new CEO,” the source said.

A TeliaSonera spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the news.

Telia, 37 percent owned by the Swedish government and Europe’s sixth biggest operator by market capitalization, has been headed by its CFO since former CEO Lars Nyberg resigned in February after an internal probe criticised the company for failing in due diligence when it bought a 3G license in Uzbekistan in 2007.

Swedish prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption associated with the deal and have served two Telia executives with notice they are suspects.

Telia has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

