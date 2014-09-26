UPDATE 1-TeliaSonera to be hit by new one-off cost of $83 mln in Eurasia

* Telia sees 850 mln SEK of one-off costs in Q3

* Says booking 600 mln SEK cost in Eurasia alone

* Costs also related to move to new premises in Sweden (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Friday it would take a one-off cost for its business in Eurasia this quarter linked to the value of mobile networks being built, following a similar hit in the previous quarter.

The write-down of 600 million Swedish crowns ($83 million) follows a drive by Telia’s new management and board to clean house in the region it calls Eurasia, which includes countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Nepal.

Previous business deals there are being investigated by authorities after allegations of corruption which cost Telia’s former chief and most of the board their jobs.

TeliaSonera said it had hired an advisor before summer to review part of the balance sheet, and that this assessment had led it to make the write-down.

A company spokesman said the write-down was linked to the value of mobile networks under construction and inventories.

“The write-down has no cash impact,” the company said in a statement.

TeliaSonera will also report a 247 million crown cost related to a move to new premises in Sweden, it said, bringing the total one-off costs in the quarter to about 850 million.

In the second quarter TeliaSonera reported non-recurring costs of 412 million crowns in Eurasia. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Susan Thomas)