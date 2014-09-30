FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera says Danish consolidation to happen soon -Europe Chief
September 30, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera says Danish consolidation to happen soon -Europe Chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Danish telecoms market will likely see consolidation in the coming year, the head of Swedish operator TeliaSonera’s region Europe said on Tuesday.

Denmark is a small and highly competitive market with four operators, dominated by incumbent TDC, where TeliaSonera’s profitability is much lower than the group average.

“I believe we will see some sort of consolidation in Denmark within the coming year. How that happens and who the players are, time will tell, but we are interested in taking part in a consolidation,” Robert Andersson, Teliasonera’s head of region Europe, told Reuters on the sidelines of the company’s investor day in Stockholm.

“It is probably more logical to strengthen our position in Denmark than to exit from Denmark,” he added. “Everyone is talking to everyone - it is a very interesting situation at the moment.” (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)

