TeliaSonera changes dividend policy, boosts investments
September 30, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera changes dividend policy, boosts investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Tuesday it would pay at least 3 Swedish crowns per share in dividend for the next two years while boosting savings and investments.

In a statement ahead of its investor day in Stockholm, Sweden’s biggest telecom operator also repeated its 2014 guidance of slightly lower comparable sales than last year with margins around the same level.

TeliaSonera said it would spend 2 billion Swedish crowns($277 million) in 2015-2016 to reach annual savings of 2 billion crowns during 2017.

The firm also said it would spend 4 to 5 billion crowns in the same period in areas where it sees growth, such as roll-out of fiber to Swedish households and offerings to corporate clients.

1 US dollar = 7.2332 Swedish crown Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
