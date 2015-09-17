FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

TeliaSonera says plans to exit all Eurasia investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Thursday it had initiated a process to reduce its presence in the Eurasian region and over time exit the entire region.

TeliaSonera, whose Region Eurasia consists of Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Tajikistan, said that at this stage it is not possible to estimate how long this will take.

The company said in a statement it will increase focus on Europe and Sweden in line with its strategy. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

