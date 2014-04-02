FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TeliaSonera says some Eurasia deals may have broken law
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 2, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera says some Eurasia deals may have broken law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 2 (Reuters) - Some of Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera’s business deals in Eurasia may have broken the law, Chairwoman Marie Ehrling said on Wednesday.

“The board can unfortunately say that several transactions and practices have not been handled in accordance with good business practice,” Ehrling told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting. “It can not be excluded that certain actions have been criminal.”

Her comments follow a review commissioned by Telia of its business dealings in Eurasia from law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.

The review focused on Nepal, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.