Teliasonera buys 4G licenses in Finland
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 30, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Teliasonera buys 4G licenses in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Teliasonera has bought 4G licenses in Finland for 41.2 million euros ($567 million) to boost coverage in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

“The new frequencies will enable a significant increase in 4G coverage and constitute an important step in creating Finland’s most extensive mobile broadband network,” Teliasonera said in a statement.

The license auction was held by Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

