TeliaSonera reorganises in drive to improve governance

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms firm TeliaSonera is reorganising its operations along geographic, rather than business, lines in a move it says will improve its focus on customers and corporate governance.

The change comes in the wake of criticism over the purchase of a 3G telecoms licence in Uzbekistan in 2007 that resulted in the exit of its chief executive and most of its board earlier this year. Four more executives were fired last month.

Swedish prosecutors last year started an investigation into the licence purchase after bribery allegations.

“We believe this model will enable us to offer our customers a better service at the same time as it clarifies accountability for our performance,” TeliaSonera chief executive Johan Dennelind said of the reorganisation on Monday.

In a separate press release, TeliaSonera named executives who would be responsible for the new areas.

It said Erik Hallberg, currently head of TeliaSonera International Carrier, would replace Veysel Aral as head of the Eurasia region, which includes Uzbekistan. Veysel Aral was appointed to lead Eurasia in February this year. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter)