TeliaSonera says Kcell supplier contracts in breach of policy

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said a number of supplier contracts held by its Kazakh unit Kcell were in breach of company policy.

The country’s largest telecoms firm last year overhauled management as it faces an investigation into the way it secured licenses in Uzbekistan. The probe cost TeliaSonera’s former chief and most of the board their jobs.

TeliaSonera has conducted an external investigation led by law firm Norton Rose Fulbright on its deals in the region.

“To date there has been no indication that any of the matters under investigation will have any material effect on the company’s balance sheet or on its results of operations,” TeliaSonera said in a statement on Monday.

A TeliaSonera spokesman said he had no further information.

TeliaSonera has a stake of around 60 percent in Kcell. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Louise Heavens)