TeliaSonera Q2 profit in line, outlooked unchanged
July 17, 2013

TeliaSonera Q2 profit in line, outlooked unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Telecom operator TeliaSonera reported second-quarter profit roughly in line with expectations on Wednesday as cost cuts and growth in emerging markets offset competitive pressure in the Nordic region.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.35 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.8 billion in a Reuters poll and last year’s 9.0 billion.

Telia, which has seen revenues flat since 2008, repeated its outlook for the year for flat sales in local currencies and a slight improvement in its core profit margin in 2013. ($1 = 6.5815 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

