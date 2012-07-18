FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TeliaSonera Q2 lags forecast, trims 2012 outlook
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 18, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

TeliaSonera Q2 lags forecast, trims 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera cut its outlook for the year marginally on Wednesday due to a tougher business climate as it posted lower than expected core profit in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 9.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.28 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.2 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and 9.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

“Based on the results for the first six months, we revise our outlook for 2012 and expect revenues in local currencies to be more or less unchanged and the EBITDA margin to be slightly lower compared to last year,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.