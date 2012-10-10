FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera board has full confidence in CEO -chairman
October 10, 2012
October 10, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

TeliaSonera board has full confidence in CEO -chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - TeilaSonera’s board has full confidence in the Nordic telecom firms’s chief executive, who has been under pressure over a deal in Uzbekistan, its chairman said on Wednesday following a media report the top chief may resign early.

“TeliaSonera’s board of directors has full confidence in Chief Executive Lars Nyberg,” chairman Anders Narvinger said in an emailed statement.

“His current contract ends in December next year. Finding a replacement for a chief executive at one of Sweden’s largest companies is a long process which the board initiated before the current debate started,” he said.

Narvinger was commenting on a source-based report in Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter that Nyberg may resign before his term ends amid allegations of wrongdoings by TeliaSonera during a purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan in 2007.

Dagens Nyheter said TeliaSonera had hired a recruitment firm and quoted a source with knowledge of the recruitment process as saying this type of recruitment processes were usually not initiated as much as 15 months in advance.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg

