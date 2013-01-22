FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish court agrees to widen asset freeze in Telia-linked probe
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 22, 2013 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

Swedish court agrees to widen asset freeze in Telia-linked probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Tuesday agreed to freeze up to 1.8 billion crowns ($276 million) belonging to a Gibraltar-based firm accused of bribery and money laundering in relation to the sale of a 3G license in Uzbekistan to telecoms group TeliaSonera.

The court decided in October to freeze $30 million of Takilant’s assets saying there were reasons to suspect representatives of the company were involved in money laundering.

Prosecutors opened a preliminary probe last year into TeliaSonera AB’s purchase of the telecom license in Uzbekistan.

TeliaSonera, partially owned by the Swedish state, has denied it did anything wrong in the 2.3 billion crown ($344.17 million) deal. ($1 = 6.5275 Swedish crowns)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.