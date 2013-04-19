FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera Q1 just shy of forecasts, to focus on costs
April 19, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

TeliaSonera Q1 just shy of forecasts, to focus on costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 19 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera said it would focus on cutting costs in a flat market as it posted first-quarter earnings just below expectations on Friday.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.30 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.6 billion in a Reuters poll and last year’s 8.9 billion.

The company repeated its outlook for flat sales in local currencies and a slight improvement in margin in 2013.

$1 = 6.5180 Swedish crowns Reporting by Simon Johnson

