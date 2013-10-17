FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teliasonera Q3 profit above forecast, repeats outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 17, 2013 / 5:12 AM / in 4 years

Teliasonera Q3 profit above forecast, repeats outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera reported third-quarter profit above expectations on Thursday helped by cost cuts and new ways to charge for data in its home markets.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.42 billion Swedish crowns ($1.45 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.15 billion in a Reuters poll and last year’s 9.28 billion.

Telia, which has seen slowing organic revenue growth for the past two years, repeated its outlook for the year for flat sales in local currencies and a slight improvement in its core profit margin in 2013.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/xep83v ($1 = 6.5061 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.