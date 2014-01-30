FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teliasonera Q4 core profit lags forecast
January 30, 2014

Teliasonera Q4 core profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera said it expected flat sales and margins in 2014 after reporting fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Thursday.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.73 billion Swedish crowns ($1.35 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.07 billion in a Reuters poll and last year’s 9.00 billion.

Telia said it expected local currency sales and its core margin to be roughly flat in 2014 compared with 2013.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/rab56v ($1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

