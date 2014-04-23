FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera Q1 in line, repeats 2014 outlook
April 23, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera Q1 in line, repeats 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera repeated its forecast for flat sales and profit margins in 2014 after reporting first-quarter profit marginally below expectations on Wednesday.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.26 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.4 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 8.5 billion.

$1 = 6.5855 Swedish Crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Simon Johnson

