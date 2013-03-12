FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera wants Turkcell AGM as soon as possible
March 12, 2013 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

TeliaSonera wants Turkcell AGM as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 12(Reuters) - Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera said it wanted Turkcell to restart dividend payments as soon as possible after Turkish authorities appointed three new independent board members to the mobile operator.

Turkcell is at the centre of a legal battle for control by its owners, Turkey’s Cukurova Holding, TeliaSonera and Russia’s Altimo.

“We will now focus on the actions needed to convene an AGM at the earliest possible time ... so that the company can start paying dividends again, which are long overdue,” Telia CEO Per-Arne Blomquist said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)

