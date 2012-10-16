TeliaSonera keeps to C.Asia markets despite Uzbek worries

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera said its board on Tuesday reconfirmed the group’s strategy but would tighten its risk management for major investments after a controversial 3G licence deal in Uzbekistan.

It said it would keep to “difficult” markets such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

“The board takes full responsibility for existing and future investments. We will continue to be leading player in the Nordic and Baltic markets and will strengthen our operations in Central Asia,” it said.