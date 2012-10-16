FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera keeps to C.Asia markets despite Uzbek worries
#Industrials
October 16, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

TeliaSonera keeps to C.Asia markets despite Uzbek worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera said its board on Tuesday reconfirmed the group’s strategy but would tighten its risk management for major investments after a controversial 3G licence deal in Uzbekistan.

It said it would keep to “difficult” markets such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

“The board takes full responsibility for existing and future investments. We will continue to be leading player in the Nordic and Baltic markets and will strengthen our operations in Central Asia,” it said.

