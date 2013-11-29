FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera says 4 senior staff fired after Eurasia review
November 29, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

TeliaSonera says 4 senior staff fired after Eurasia review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Swedish telcoms firm TeliaSonera said on Friday that it had fired four senior staff after a review into its Eurasia business concluded that some deals there were not done properly.

“The Board’s conclusion is that some senior employees no longer have the trust of the Board,” TeliaSonera Chairwoman Marie Ehrling said.

“Therefore they have been notified that their employment with TeliaSonera will be terminated and they will leave their position effective immediately.”

Telia said in a separate press release that Chief Financial Officer Per-Arne Blomquist would leave his position, but it did not say whether he was one of the four staff being fired.

TeliaSonera said it would hand over the Eurasia review, conducted by law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, to the Prosecutor’s office which is investigating Telia’s actions in Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

