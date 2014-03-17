TeliaSonera says U.S. Dept of Justice investigating its investment in Uzbekistan

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Telecoms company TeliaSonera said on Monday the United States Department of Justice is investigating its purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan in 2007.

“The Department of Justice has sent a request to TeliaSonera to hand over documents,” Telia said in a statement.

“Furthermore, Telia has also received a request from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to ... hand over documents to the SEC related to Uzbekistan.”

In Sweden, prosecutors are looking into allegations of corruption related to Telia’s 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($360.5 million) purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan.

Telia said it was cooperating with all authorities in the matter. ($1 = 6.3803 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)