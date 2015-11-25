U.S. authorities may extend TeliaSonera probe in Eurasia-report

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are prepared to extend their investigation into Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera’s dealings in Uzbekistan to also include other countries in the Eurasian region, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet quoted unidentified sources as saying.

Danske Bank said in a research note that TeliaSonera could face fines of up to 15 billion crowns ($1.7 billion), according to Svenska Dagbladet.

TeliaSonera said in September it will gradually abandon its Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash in distant countries.

A TeliaSonera spokesman said the company would not comment on an ongoing investigation.