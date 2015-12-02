FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

TeliaSonera submits prosposal to combine LMT, Lattelecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera has submitted a proposal to Latvian authorities on combining its Baltic operators LMT and Lattelecom, it said on Wednesday.

“We have delivered a formal proposal to the Latvian government on how to combine LMT and Lattelecom,” a TeliaSonera spokesman told Reuters, declining to provide further details.

TeliaSonera owns 60.3 percent in Latvian mobile operator LMT and 49.0 percent in fixed telephony operator Lattelecom.

TeliaSonera had sales in Latvia of around 1.2 billion Swedish crowns ($138 million) in the first nine months this year, roughly 1.5 percent of group sales.

$1 = 8.6959 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard

