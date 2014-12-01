FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway may block TeliaSonera's Tele2 Norway acquisition
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 1, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Norway may block TeliaSonera's Tele2 Norway acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s competition watchdog may block TeliaSonera’s planned acquisition of Tele2 Norway over fears the deal would lead to higher prices and lower quality, it said on Monday.

“TeliaSonera has proposed measures to the Competition Authority to remedy competition concerns,” the watchdog said in a notice. “We have considered these measures and concluded that they are not sufficient.”

The Competition’s Authority’s notice is not a final decision and parties have until Dec 22 to comment before a final ruling by Jan 15.

Sweden’s Tele2 in July agreed to sell its Norwegian mobile telecoms business to rival TeliaSonera for 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($683.59 million), following Tele2’s loss in a key spectrum auction.

The deal would leave Norway with two established mobile network operators - TeliaSonera and market leader Telenor - plus new entrant Access Industries, which trumped Tele2 in last year’s spectrum auction. (1 US dollar = 7.4606 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
