FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway gives go-ahead to TeliaSonera's Tele2 Norway deal
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 5, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Norway gives go-ahead to TeliaSonera's Tele2 Norway deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Competition Authority will allow Sweden’s TeliaSonera to buy the Norwegian unit of Tele2, reversing its preliminary decision to block the deal, the authority said on Thursday.

“The deal we’ve said yes to gives a real possibility for a third player to establish itself and compete for Norwegian mobile customers,” the authority said in a statement.

On Dec 1, the authority said it intended to block the merger, but TeliaSonera later offered concessions that allowed the deal to go through.

Under the agreement, TeliaSonera will sell a mobile network and its Network Norway subsidiary to mobile broadband company ICE and will also enter into a roaming deal, the authority added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.