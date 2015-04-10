FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU extends TeliaSonera, Telenor Danish mobile deal review to Sept. 2
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 10, 2015

EU extends TeliaSonera, Telenor Danish mobile deal review to Sept. 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 10 (Reuters) - European Union competition authorities have extended their scrutiny of a proposal by Telenor and TeliaSonera to create the biggest mobile operator in Denmark to Sept. 2 after the companies asked for more time.

Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera are seeking to boost margins in their toughest market where they compete with former incumbent TDC and Hutchison Whampoa's majority owned Hi3G.

The deal has triggered a full-scale investigation because of concerns that it may reduce incentives to compete while also weakening wholesale customers' negotiating position. The European Commission had said on Wednesday it reach a decision by Aug. 19.

The companies may offer concessions to secure the EU green light. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
