TeliaSonera, Telenor offer to sell Danish mobile stake to new player
September 7, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

TeliaSonera, Telenor offer to sell Danish mobile stake to new player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Telecoms providers TeliaSonera and Telenor have offered to sell up to 40 percent of their proposed Danish mobile joint venture to a new player in order to win over doubting EU antitrust regulators.

The proposal from the Swedish and Norwegian operators came after a first offer to sell two blocks of 2100 megahertz spectrum and rent up to 15 percent of the merged Danish unit’s network capacity to a new rival received negative market feedback.

The improved offer would allow the new competitor to access the joint venture’s network technologies and acquire Telenor Denmark’s BiBob pre-paid online brand business with its 140,000-150,000 subscribers, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters.

The Telenor and TeliaSonera deal, the first mobile telecoms deal to be vetted by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, could set the yardstick on how she will rule on bigger deals pending in Britain and Italy. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

