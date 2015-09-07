UPDATE 2-TeliaSonera, Telenor offer to sell Danish network stake to new player

(Adds details)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera Telenor have offered to sell up to 40 percent of a network infrastructure unit, part of their proposed Danish mobile deal to win over EU antitrust regulators worried about a lack of competition resulting from their deal.

The novel proposal from the Swedish and Norwegian operators came after a first offer to sell two blocks of 2100 megahertz spectrum, and rent up to 15 percent of the merged Danish unit’s network capacity to a new rival, received negative market feedback.

The Telenor and TeliaSonera deal, the first mobile telecoms deal to be vetted by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, could set a yardstick on how she will rule on bigger deals pending in Britain and Italy.

The deal, which would create the biggest telecoms provider in Denmark, has unsettled the EU antitrust authority because it would reduce the number of players from four to three.

Under the improved offer, the Danish joint venture in effect becomes an infrastructure provider to a new entrant which, however, will not own any spectrum, a crucial element to becoming an effective competitor, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso, TeliaSonera and Telenor declined to comment.

The new entrant would take an initial 15 percent stake in TT-Netværket, the operators’ Danish network joint venture, with an option to increase this by 5 percent in a year until it reaches 40 percent, the EU paper said.

The new competitor would have access to the joint venture’s network technologies and also would be allowed to sell its network capacity on a wholesale basis to wholesale customers. It would also have an option to buy more than 30 retail stores and wholesale roaming services.

Telenor Denmark is also prepared to sell its BiBob pre-paid online business, with between 140,000 and 150,000 subscribers, along with IT systems and marketing services, to the new player.

Telenor and TeliaSonera submitted their improved proposal on Sept. 1. The Commission set a Sept. 4 deadline for third parties to provide feedback. The companies could know as early as this week if their latest concessions are acceptable to the EU regulator.

The offer may attract interest from Sweden’s Tele2 and Denmark’s second-largest cable operator Strofa, said a person with knowledge of the case, despite criticism from other third parties.

Previous telecoms mergers cleared by the Commission in Germany, Austria and Ireland involved the companies giving up spectrum and allowing rivals to use their network. (Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm and Stine Jacobsen in Oslo; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)