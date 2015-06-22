FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to warn Telenor, TeliaSonera about Danish deal - sources
June 22, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators to warn Telenor, TeliaSonera about Danish deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to warn Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Sweden’s TeliaSonera that a plan to merge their Danish mobile operations could reduce competition, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The European Commission will set out its concerns in a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to the companies this week, the people said.

Such a warning usually paves the way for the EU competition enforcer to veto a proposed merger unless companies can head off the concerns or offer concessions.

The Commission in April said that the deal may reduce incentives among telecoms operators to compete while also weakening wholesale customers’ negotiating positions. It said the merged company would be the largest player in Denmark. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

