CORRECTED-TeliaSonera divests stake in Nepal's Ncell, begins Central Asia exit
#Corrections News
December 21, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TeliaSonera divests stake in Nepal's Ncell, begins Central Asia exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show price $1.03 billion, paragraph 1)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera AB on Monday said it has agreed to sell its 60.4 percent stake in Nepalese operator Ncell to Malaysian mobile operator Axiata for $1.03 billion, receiving a further $48 million in compensation for dissolving a Nepalese ownership.

TeliaSonera had said in September it would gradually abandon Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash in distant countries.

TeliaSonera on Monday repeated it aims to pay a dividend of at least 3 Swedish crowns ($0.35) per share for fiscal 2015.

“The expected divestment proceeds will primarily be used for debt reduction in line with TeliaSonera’s ambition to keep a solid investment grade credit rating of A- to BBB+,” TeliaSonera said in a statement.

$1 = 8.5532 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
