FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TeliaSonera Q4 core profit lags forecasts
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-TeliaSonera Q4 core profit lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted fourth-quarter core profit below market expectations on Thursday and predicted flat earnings this year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.04 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telia said it expected 2015 EBITDA earnings to be around the same level as in 2014 on a like-for-like basis. The company proposed a dividend of 3.00 crowns per share, in line with forecasts. ($1 = 8.2927 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.