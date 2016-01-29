FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera Q4 core profit beats forecasts, sets new dividend policy
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 29, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

TeliaSonera Q4 core profit beats forecasts, sets new dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera on Friday reported fourth-quarter core earnings above expectations and unveiled a new dividend policy in the wake of its plans to exit its Central Asian markets.

TeliaSonera forecast flat 2016 core earnings and said its new policy was to pay out at least 80 percent of free cash flow from continuing operations with an ambition of at least 2 crowns per share for 2016.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.56 billion Swedish crowns ($771 million) versus 5.90 billion a year-ago, excluding non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as discontinued operations.

Analysts had on average forecast 6.34 billion in a Reuters poll.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5087 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
