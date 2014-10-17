FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera Q3 profit narrowly beats forecasts
October 17, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera Q3 profit narrowly beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted third-quarter core profit just above market expectations on Friday and repeated its outlook for flat margins in 2014 and slightly lower like-for-like sales.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Full statement:

1 US dollar = 7.1528 Swedish crown Reporting by Sven Nordenstam

