TeliaSonera Q4 core profit lags forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted fourth-quarter core profit below market expectations on Thursday and predicted flat earnings this year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.04 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telia said it expected 2015 EBITDA earnings to be around the same level as in 2014 on a like-for-like basis. The company proposed a dividend of 3.00 crowns per share, in line with forecasts. ($1 = 8.2927 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Simon Johnson)