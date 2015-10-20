FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera cuts 2015 profit outlook
October 20, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

TeliaSonera cuts 2015 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted third-quarter core profit above market expectations on Tuesday and said it expected 2015 core profit slightly below the 2014 level on a like-for-like basis, hit by lower margins in Kazakhstan.

TeliaSonera’s previous outlook was for core earnings around the same level as last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.17 billion) versus a year-ago 9.4 billion and a mean forecast of 9.5 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TeliaSonera repeated its dividend target of at least 3 crowns per share for 2015.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.3044 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

