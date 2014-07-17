FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TeliaSonera Q2 profit in line, cuts sales outlook
July 17, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-TeliaSonera Q2 profit in line, cuts sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera cut its sales forecast for 2014 after reporting second-quarter core profit in line with expectations on Thursday.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.84 billion Swedish crowns ($1.30 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.78 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year’s 8.93 billion.

TeliaSonera said it now saw 2014 sales, excluding currency swings, acquisitions and disposals, slightly below the 2013 level because of lower revenues in Spain and said it was reviewing its future presence in the country. Its previous forecast was for flat organic sales.

The firm repeated its forecast of EBITDA margins at around the 2013 level. ($1 = 6.8237 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
