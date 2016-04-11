FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

TeliaSonera says reviews debt collection unit Sergel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 11 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera has started a strategic review of its debt collecting subsidiary Sergel, the Swedish telecom operator said on Monday.

Telia said in a statement no decisions had been made regarding any sale of the unit which had revenues of around 800 million Swedish crowns ($98 million) last year.

Reuters reported in February that TeliaSonera had begun a process to sell the unit.

Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 8.1459 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

