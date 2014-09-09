FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera's plan to buy Tele2 Norway faces more scrutiny
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 9, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera's plan to buy Tele2 Norway faces more scrutiny

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s competition authority has extended its review of TeliaSonera’s plan to buy Tele2’s Norwegian unit, the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

A decision on whether to ban the takeover, or on imposing any conditions on the deal, must be made by Nov. 11, it added.

“The acquisition will merge two out of the top three mobile telephony providers. The Competition Authority needs more time to consider whether this merger will limit competition and whether it’s detrimental to customers in the form of higher prices and poorer service,” it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

