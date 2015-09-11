EXECUTIVE VIEW-TeliaSonera-Telenor failed to convince -Danish watchdog

OSLO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Soren Bo Rasmussen, Head of Division at Denmark’s Competition and Consumer Authority, gave the following comments to Reuters after TeliaSonera and Telenor abandoned plans for a merger of their Danish operations:

ON COMPETITION:

“It is good for the competition and for the consumers that the merger has been dropped”.

ON THE REMEDIAL OFFERS MADE BY THE COMPANIES TO WIN APPROVAL:

“The offers were not strong enough to in any way dampen the rather big concerns both the commission and we had.”

ON TDC‘S VIEW THAT DENMARK NEEDS CONSOLIDATION:

”I would have said the same thing if I had been the big player, in any market: ‘If we are fewer players we can make more money’.

”Historically monopolies or duopolies have not been the best at ensuring investments, innovation and development. Competition has without doubt been best at that.

”It’s a good day for competition. Consumers will get cheaper telephony than they would have if the merger had been completed.

“We have had very good cooperation with the EU commission in this case.” (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)