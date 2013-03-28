UPDATE 1-Prosecutors eye fine for Telia in Uzbek probe

(Adds Telia lawyer comment, background)

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors are looking into whether they could fine and forfeit assets from TeliaSonera if a probe into its purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan leads to convictions, the telecoms company said on Thursday.

Swedish prosecutors have been carrying out a preliminary investigation since last year into Telia’s purchase of a 3G telecom license in Uzbekistan amid allegations of bribery.

Two Telia employees have been identified as suspects by the prosecutors.

Telia said it had been informed that the prosecutors were now looking at whether the company could be held responsible should the individuals be charged and convicted of a crime.

“Due to the current preliminary investigation into suspicion of aggravated bribery, an investigation will be initiated with regard to possible corporate fines and possible forfeiture,” TeliaSonera quoted prosecutor Gunnar Stetler as saying.

Hans Strandberg, the lawyer representing one of the Telia executives who are suspects in the case, said prosecutors still needed to prove a crime had been committed.

“In addition, if there is to be any question of a fine, it must be ascertained that the company has been negligent in various ways in not preventing these crimes,” he said, adding prosecutors are still sifting through information from the preliminary investigation.

“So there is a long road toward that point,” he added.

He said the maximum possible fine was 10 million crowns ($1.5 million) and he had no information on what assets Telia could potentially be forced to forfeit.

Telia repeated its view that the corruption allegations are unfounded.

A report by a law firm it hired to investigate the allegations did not uncover any evidence of bribery or money laundering, but sharply criticised the Uzbek deal. Telia’s chief executive resigned in the wake of report.

The prosecutors are looking into allegations Telia paid 2.3 billion Swedish crowns for its 3G licence to a company it knew was a front for Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of Uzbek president Islam Karimov.

A Swedish court has agreed to freeze assets belonging to Takilant Ltd, the Gibraltar-listed company from which Telia bought its Uzbek licence.

Karimova has denied the allegations.